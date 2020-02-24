In recognition of Diane Rowland’s decades-long commitment to the development of high quality, policy-relevant, actionable research to improve coverage for low-income populations at KFF, we are establishing the Rowland Fellowship for Policy Research on Coverage and Access to Care for Low Income People. Dr. Rowland’s professional contributions have been instrumental in developing a body of analysis at KFF that has helped shape the course of health policy at the state and national level for decades. She has provided guidance and inspiration to a multitude of mentees and colleagues, many of whom have become leaders in the field, ensuring ongoing work on these important issues. This fellowship seeks to honor her legacy to the field.

The Rowland Fellowship will provide up to $15,000 in financial support for up to two full-time master’s or doctoral students to conduct an innovative research project designed to provide new research or analysis to inform a policy debate on coverage and access for low-income populations. The fellowship seeks to support and provide targeted mentorship to students who demonstrate a potential to be health policy leaders with an unwavering commitment to advancing research or policy to strengthen health coverage and access for low-income and disadvantaged communities. Awards may be used to support activities needed in order to complete the research project (tuition, housing and living expenses, and/or research activities, including support for data collection, analysis, travel or to cover travel/meeting costs to present the research at a professional conference such as AcademyHealth or APHA).

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be enrolled in their second year of a full-time master’s or a doctoral program in an accredited health policy, public policy, public health, health services research, or health administration/management program in the US.

A faculty member or professional mentor who will commit to providing guidance to the student with their research project must be identified.

Submission Requirements:

A current resume including professional, extracurricular, and volunteer activities in PDF format;

A statement that includes a description of a specific project that this award will enable you to complete. Please be sure to also discuss why this project is policy relevant, why it matters to you, and specifically how the findings could be used to inform policies to improve coverage or access to uninsured, medically underserved, or low-income people in the US or to strengthen Medicaid or Medicare to serve these populations (not to exceed 1,000 words in PDF format);

A budget and short narrative about how the funds will be used;

A letter of support, signed and on letterhead, from a current faculty member in the student’s department who is willing to serve as a mentor for the student during the life of the project. This letter should address the student’s qualifications, capacity to complete the project, and willingness to mentor and supervise the student through the completion of the research project;

A second letter of recommendation, signed and on letterhead, from a current faculty member or a current or former supervisor or employer who is knowledgeable about the student’s academic experience, commitment to improving coverage and care for underserved people, and capacity to complete the project; and

Registrar issued academic transcripts for undergraduate and completed graduate work.

Deadline to submit completed applications (including transcripts and letters of recommendation) is April 15, 2020. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. No exceptions.

Selection Process:

Applicants will be selected by KFF staff based on the feasibility and policy relevance of their proposed research project, their demonstrated commitment to improving coverage and access to health coverage for underserved and low-income individuals, and academic achievement.

Winners will be notified by May 15, 2020

Applications, letters of recommendation, and transcripts can be sent to rowlandfellowship@kff.org. Please put the student’s name in the subject line. No phone inquiries please.

About KFF:

KFF, a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF is not a grant-making Foundation and has no connection to Kaiser Permanente.

Serious applicants are encouraged to review our website and the Message from the President.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.