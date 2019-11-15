Policy Analyst, Rate Setting, Health Care Costs and Affordability

Location: Washington, DC

Status: Full-time; Exempt; 22-month term-limited position

Program Area: Programs on Medicare Policy, the ACA, and the Marketplace

Position Summary:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communication dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public. KFF is seeking a Policy Analyst to work jointly with the Medicare, ACA, and Marketplace teams on a new initiative analyzing issues related to rate setting, health care costs and affordability.

Specifically, the Policy Analyst’s responsibilities will include:

Working with senior staff to conduct qualitative and quantitative research on issues related to rate setting, health care costs and affordability in the context of proposals to create a Medicare for all system or a public option, including performing data management and basic statistical analyses, synthesizing existing literature, and conducting background research for specific analytic projects;

Co-authoring KFF policy briefs and other publications, including developing figures, tables, charts and other data visualizations, and writing fact sheets, policy briefs, and other documents;

Assisting in tracking grant performance and managing grant reporting requirements and deadlines;

Keeping abreast of new policy developments related to rate setting, health care costs, and affordability, including tracking relevant news sources, social media updates, journal articles, Congressional hearings, and briefings;

Assisting with communication strategies to disseminate work produced by the team; and

Helping to respond to media and email inquiries about project-related work.

Minimum Desired Knowledge, Skills, and Experience:

Master’s degree in public policy, public health, or related field, or demonstrated equivalent skills; professional work experience in a related field preferred

Interest in Medicare, health reform, and private insurance

Ability to communicate research findings clearly through tables, charts, and figures

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience analyzing, interpreting, and using data to communicate findings, including basic knowledge of statistics

Strong organizational skills, with excellent attention to detail

Ability to work independently and collaboratively, while balancing multiple concurrent projects

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

Additional Highly Valued Skills:

Statistical programming experience in R, SAS, Stata, or similar software, including experience with large administrative, survey, or health claims databases

Experience with mapping tools (e.g., ArcGIS, Tableau)

Experience with online production tools, particularly WordPress

This full-time position will be based in KFF’s Washington, DC office. The position is term-limited for 22 months. Salary will be commensurate with experience and includes an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, brief writing sample, two policy-relevant graphics you created (e.g., figures, charts, infographics, web interactives), and contact information for three references to jobs@kff.org. Please label your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title” and include “Policy Analyst, Rate Setting” in the subject line. No phone inquiries, please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.