Policy Analyst, Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Location: Washington, DC

Status: Full-Time; Exempt

Program Area: Health Policy, Kaiser Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

POSITION SUMMARY: The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured provides information and analysis on health care coverage and access for the low-income population with a focus on Medicaid’s role. The Policy Analyst will help develop and carry out quantitative and qualitative policy analysis and research related to Medicaid policy and coverage for the low-income population. Specific areas of focus will include Medicaid financing and the role of managed care in Medicaid, among others. Specifically, the Policy Analyst will:

Work with senior staff to develop projects and conduct quantitative and qualitative analysis related to emerging issues in Medicaid and health coverage for low-income populations, with a focus on Medicaid financing and Medicaid managed care;

Perform policy research using large national and state-level databases, including developing research questions and analytic approaches; conducting data management and basic statistical analysis; preparing tables, figures, and brief reports to present findings; and conducting background research for specific analytic projects;

Undertake policy analysis and synthesis based on review of policy documents, proposals, regulations, or other secondary sources;

Author KFF policy briefs and other publications, including developing figures, tables, charts and other data visualizations and writing fact sheets, policy briefs, and other documents;

Keep abreast of new policy developments affecting the Medicaid financing and Medicaid managed care as well as broader issues in the Medicaid program and coverage for the low-income population; and

Present to outside groups or help respond to media inquiries about policy issues and research findings.

Minimum Desired Experience and Skills:

Master’s degree in public health, public policy, or related field;

Previous work experience in policy analysis or policy research;

Expertise in federal and state policy issues and data sources related to Medicaid financing and/or Medicaid managed care;

Experience conducting original analysis using administrative, survey, or health claims databases, and experience in synthesizing secondary data;

Database and statistical programming experience in SAS or R, preferred;

Ability to communicate analytic findings clearly through tables, charts, and figures;

Strong written and verbal communication skills;

Ability to develop, initiate, and conduct work independently and efficiently on concurrent projects;

Ability to effectively work in teams and to develop and maintain strong working relationships with external partners; and

Strong organizational and management skills and attention to detail

To apply for this position please submit a cover letter and resume as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org. Please label your documents “LAST Name_First Name Cover Letter” and “LAST Name_First Name Resume.” Please write “Policy Analyst, Health Insurance Coverage & Access” in the email heading.

KFF has an efficient applicant review process and will contact candidates who have applied for this position and whose qualifications most closely fit the criteria for the job. No phone inquiries, please.

It is the policy of KFF to actively promote a diverse and inclusive workplace in every respect, and to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees in every phase of employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.