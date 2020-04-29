Newsletter Editor, Kaiser Health News

Location: Washington, D.C., preferred

Status: Full-Time; Term position through December 2020, with possibility of extension

Program Area: Kaiser Health News

About the Job:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit health policy analysis, polling and journalism organization, is seeking a Newsletter Editor to join the staff of Kaiser Health News (KHN), its editorially independent newsroom distributing in-depth coverage of health issues across the country. KHN, an ambitious and growing independent provider of healthcare industry news, is seeking an experienced journalist, ideally with health policy and marketing experience, to manage and grow its newsletters.

KHN has a team of more than 50 reporters and editors across the United States producing content about the problems of the American health care system and its possible solutions. While KHN has a vibrant and ambitious staff based primarily in Washington, D.C., which is where we prefer the Newsletter Editor be based, we have more than a dozen staff in California and have recently established bureaus in St. Louis, Denver and Montana.

What We Are Looking For:

The newsletter editor is responsible for editing and producing Kaiser Health News’ and California Healthline’s (CHL) daily and weekly newsletter products. The editor has primary oversight over the news value, timeliness and distribution of these reports. He/she will also develop and execute strategies to increase subscribers and to improve the products. This role also contributes to the production and publication of other CHL and KHN features, as needed.

This position requires regular early morning hours, starting at 5 a.m. ET.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee all aspects of the three daily aggregation reports produced and published between 5 and 10:30 a.m. ET, Monday-Friday;

Curate and synthesize health policy news from 80+ media outlets on tight deadlines;

Write headlines and short summaries in accordance with AP and KHN style;

Oversee work of staffers who search for stories and help edit the morning newsletters;

Manage 3 weekly newsletters;

Track audience and usage metrics and work to grow the subscriber base;

Develop strategies for potential improvements for existing products or ideas for new products;

Collaborate with KHN’s web team to pitch in on production and distribution of content for KHN and CHL, as needed.

Minimum Required Expertise and Qualifications:

Five years in health policy journalism or a related field;

Availability to work early morning hours;

Ability to edit quickly and accurately on deadline;

Self-starter who can work both independently and closely with a team;

Experience with content management systems;

Experience in online and/or email news publishing;

Strong news judgment and attention to detail; and

Familiarity with health policy and politics.

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge, interest and experience in health policy journalism;

Background in content aggregation;

Skilled in copy editing and headline writing;

Website management and production skills;

Experience with digital newsletter or content marketing strategies and analytics;

Experience handling breaking news;

Proficiency with HTML; and

Experience with WordPress.

More about KFF and KHN:

KFF – a nonprofit organization – is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, and health journalism, and is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a nonpartisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public. It has no connection with Kaiser Permanente.

KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF. With a staff of more than 50 reporters, editors, web producers, and photographers/videographers in D.C., California, and the Midwest, plus freelance columnists, animators, web developers, photographers, and videographers around the nation, KHN is committed to in-depth reporting on health policy news.

KHN provides this coverage at khn.org and free to any media outlet and is used by hundreds of them. Our primary partners for our award-winning content include major national news organizations like NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today. Scores of regional and local news outlets also pick up our stories under a Creative Commons license. In addition to publishing in-depth articles on new developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and debates, KHN also produces daily briefings summarizing news coverage of health policy. For more than a decade, these reports have provided readers with daily updates on how the media are covering U.S. health care policy.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications, and includes an excellent benefits package. This position will ideally be based in Washington, D.C., but we will consider candidates who would work from other locations.

How to Apply:

To apply for this position please submit a cover letter, resume, and references as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title” and writing “Newsletter Editor” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.