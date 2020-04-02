Montana Correspondent, Kaiser Health News

Location: Montana

Status: Full-Time

Program Area: Kaiser Health News

About the Job:



KFF, the non-profit health policy analysis, polling and journalism organization, is seeking a Montana-based correspondent to join the staff of Kaiser Health News (“KHN”), its editorially independent newsroom distributing in-depth coverage of health issues across the country. KHN already has a vibrant and enterprising staff based in Washington, D.C., California, Missouri, and Colorado, and is now expanding its team to increase coverage of health issues in Montana. KHN is seeking a Montana-based reporter with a strong interest in health and health policy to produce stories on state and local struggles over health care for both local and national audiences. We want scoops; we want analyses; we want lively people-centric features originating from communities across the state. We want you to help infuse our coverage with thoughtful writing girded by rapid-fire but bulletproof reporting on the big issues affecting people in Montana. Your job is to make sense of policy-making and politics like a true wonk — and then tell compelling stories about the people and places of the Big Sky State that are relatable and understandable to the layperson.

We are hoping to find a self-starter who is a constant fountain of ideas and knows how to execute them with clean, clear prose. We’d like you to have four or more years of experience (preferably with significant experience covering health issues). Knowing how to tell stories with data is a plus.

We want someone who wants to be part of an ambitious and fast-growing organization and can collaborate and contribute on daily stories, big projects, investigations and podcasts while working remotely from the rest of the team.

We are willing to consider candidates who would need to relocate to Montana, though we’d prefer a person who already has sources and knowledge of issues in the state.

Tell us why you want to work at this great organization and why no one else could do this job better than you could. We’re excited to hear from you.

More about KFF and KHN:

KFF (The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation) – a nonprofit organization – is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, and health journalism, and is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a nonpartisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public. It has no connection with Kaiser Permanente.

KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF. With a staff of more than 50 reporters, editors, web producers, and photographers/videographers in D.C. and California, plus freelance columnists, animators, web developers, photographers, and videographers around the nation, KHN is committed to in-depth reporting on health policy news.

KHN provides this coverage on khn.org as well as in partnership with other news organizations, including NPR, The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, and a host of other media outlets. All material is provided free of charge. In addition to publishing in-depth articles on new developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and debates, KHN also produces daily briefings summarizing news coverage of health policy. For more than a decade, these reports have provided readers with daily updates on how the media are covering U.S. health care policy.

This full-time position offers a competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications, and includes an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply:



To apply, please send a resume, cover letter and at least three of your best clips to jobs@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Cover Letter,” “Last Name_First Name Resume,” and “Last Name_First Name_Clips.” Please write “Montana Correspondent” in the email heading. And please be sure to tell us all your relevant skills, highlighting those that will impress us. No phone inquiries please.

We are, of course, an Equal Opportunity Employer. KFF will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.