Investment Operations Specialist

Location: San Francisco, CA

Status: Full-Time

Reports to: Co-Directors of the Investment Team

Position Summary:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (“KFF”), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, and health journalism, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

The investment team plays a critical role at KFF managing its endowment of approximately $600 million and is recruiting an investment operations professional to join the team. The position offers an opportunity to contribute to and manage the administration and operations of KFF’s investment team. It will provide exposure to the institutional investment management industry and the opportunity to network with the investment operations community. This individual will be a critical part of a small generalist investment team and will be involved in the operations of investing a global portfolio.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee the investment reporting system, including recording and reconciling transactions and valuations, via manual data entry or digital uploads. Look for ways to automate processes and implement controls. Provides the opportunity to develop and maintain new reporting for portfolio monitoring purposes.

Implement standards and best practices for an electronic filing system. Perform and streamline administrative tasks as they relate to investments and investment operations. This includes downloading and properly distributing or archiving capital calls and distribution notices, quarterly reports, tax documents, subscription documents. This also includes implementing organization and historical documentation processes for existing investments.

Coordinate with the internal accounting team to manage investment cash flows. Work collaboratively with the internal accounting team and external performance consultants to provide information and to ensure that final performance numbers for committee reporting and tax reporting are accurate.

Coordinate with KFF’s Investment Associate and external performance consultants to create quarterly performance reports and additional analysis for the Investment and Finance Committee.

Work collaboratively with the internal accounting team and external audit teams for year-end audit purposes.

Manage completion of fund subscription documents and other investment related forms.

Work with the Co-Directors to implement cash management process and strategies.

Represent KFF at networking events with other operations professionals. Attend and contribute to industry events to learn and discuss industry best practices.

Support other projects and responsibilities, as necessary.

Minimum Desired Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required with prior investment operations or investment accounting experience. Specific skills required include:

Quantitative ability, including interest in investment industry, performance reporting and data management

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to be a self-starter and work independently

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and web-based data systems

Understanding of, or interest in learning about, investment operations or investment accounting processes

Ability to organize a diverse workload, set priorities, and follow projects through to completion

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work well both independently and within a group setting and use good judgment to handle requests or problems

This full-time position will be based in KFF’s San Francisco, CA headquarters. Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. Includes an excellent benefits package. The incumbent will be privy to highly confidential information and will be responsible for maintaining strict confidentiality of such information at all times.

How to Apply:

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org. Please label your documents “Last Name_First Name_ Document Title” and include “Investment Operations Specialist” in the email heading. Only applications with both cover letters and resumes will be considered. In your cover letter, please describe your relevant qualifications and desire to work specifically for the Kaiser Family Foundation. Qualified candidates will be contacted for a phone screen. No phone inquiries please.

KFF has an efficient applicant review process and will contact candidates who have applied for this position and whose qualifications most closely fit the criteria for the job. No phone inquiries, please.

It is the policy of KFF to actively promote a diverse and inclusive workplace in every respect, and to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees in every phase of employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.