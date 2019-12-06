Information Technology Internship

Location: Washington, DC

Hours: Full-time or Part-time

Status: Paid

Term: One year

Reports To: Senior Technology Officer

Position Summary:

KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) is seeking an intern for its Technology Working Group (TWG). TWG provides Help Desk and technical support to the KFF’s various departments. The TWG Intern will be involved in providing general support of all technology issues, including the deployment of hardware and software resources, assisting staff with various IT needs and possible system and network administration project work.

This internship provides an opportunity to work on a wide variety of technologies including laptops, desktops, printers, mobile devices, A/V and network/server equipment. The TWG intern will gain practical work experience troubleshooting and resolving computer issues, expand their knowledge of a range of software programs, and deepen their understanding of how network environments work.

This is a full- or part-time paid position based in KFF’s Washington, DC office.

Minimum Required Expertise and Qualifications:

High interest and familiarity with computers and technology;

Setup, diagnose, and repair computer and network related issues;

Proficiency with Microsoft, Apple and Adobe products as well as current modern web browsers;

Some familiarity with basic networking (e.g., TCP/IP, DNS);

Ability to lift 50 lbs;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; and

Excellent team player and contributor.

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with mobile devices (e.g., Apple, Android, Tablets, etc.);

Experience with cloud based services, iDrive, OneDrive, AWS, etc.;

Experience with Cisco Networking and Cisco Unity telephony; and

Experience with Windows Server 2008R2-2012R2 Hyper-V, Exchange 2010, and Active Directory.

How to Apply:

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to internships@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title.” Please write “DC TWG Intern” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.