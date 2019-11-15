Data Journalist, Kaiser Health News

Location: Washington, D.C., preferred

Status: Full-Time; Term position through December 2020, with possibility of extension

Program Area: Kaiser Health News

About the Job:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit health policy analysis, polling and journalism organization, is seeking a Data Journalist to join the staff of Kaiser Health News (KHN), its editorially independent newsroom distributing in-depth coverage of health issues across the country. KHN, an ambitious and growing independent provider of healthcare industry news, is seeking an experienced data journalist to expand our in-depth coverage of America’s health care system.

KHN has a team of more than 60 reporters and editors across the United States producing content about the problems of the American health care system and its possible solutions. While KHN has a vibrant and ambitious staff based primarily in Washington, D.C., which is where we prefer the Data Journalist be based, we have more than a dozen staff in California and have recently established a Midwest Bureau and have staffed up in Colorado.

What We Are Looking For:

The Data Journalist will conceive and produce content for investigative, enterprise and other KHN stories suitable for distribution to national and regional media partners. He/she will also collaborate with KHN colleagues to generate ideas and advise them about stories they have already identified. The Data Journalist will be able to identify relevant databases, do necessary cleaning, and mine the material for high-impact pieces. Clear and timely communication with editors and other reporters about ongoing work is a critical part of this role. The Data Journalist will report to KHN’s Data Editor.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Help reporters and editors generate project-focused ideas for enterprise stories;

Analyze health care data sets, identify trends and spot key findings for revelatory stories;

Work collaboratively with a team of editors and reporters in conceiving and executing stories;

Produce high-quality content on deadline, when necessary;

Stay abreast of health policy and health care industry news and information by consulting and/or monitoring various online and offline news sources; and

Consult with health data experts to identify the best data sources and analytic approaches.

Minimum Required Expertise and Qualifications:

At least three years of data journalism experience; demonstrated experience using tools such as spreadsheets, database managers and programming languages for acquiring and analyzing data. Knowledge of statistics (and use of R) is a plus;

Demonstrated ability to report quickly and accurately on deadline and to juggle daily news with short- and long-term projects;

Strong news judgment;

Excellent organizational skills;

Ability to produce high-impact stories using data-driven tools; and

Demonstrated ability to work closely with a team.

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

Health policy and business journalism experience;

Familiarity with health-related data sets;

Familiarity with content management systems, including WordPress;

Experience working with multimedia reporters, graphic artists and photographers; and

Experience collaborating with web production and web development teams.

More about KFF and KHN:

KFF – a nonprofit organization – is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, and health journalism, and is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a nonpartisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public. It has no connection with Kaiser Permanente.

KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF. With a staff of more than 50 reporters, editors, web producers, and photographers/videographers in D.C., California, and the Midwest, plus freelance columnists, animators, web developers, photographers, and videographers around the nation, KHN is committed to in-depth reporting on health policy news.

KHN provides this coverage at khn.org and free to any media outlet and is used by hundreds of them. Our primary partners for our award-winning content include major national news organizations like NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today. Scores of regional and local news outlets also pick up our stories under a Creative Commons license.. In addition to publishing in-depth articles on new developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and debates, KHN also produces daily briefings summarizing news coverage of health policy. For more than a decade, these reports have provided readers with daily updates on how the media are covering U.S. health care policy.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications, and includes an excellent benefits package. This position will ideally be based in Washington, D.C., but we will consider candidates who would work from other locations.

How to Apply:

To apply for this position please submit a cover letter, resume, and references as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title” and writing “Data Journalist” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.