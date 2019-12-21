Data Analyst, Global Health Policy Program

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

STATUS: Full-Time; Term Position; Grant-Funded through December 2021, with the possibility of extension

PROGRAM AREA: Health Policy – Global Health Policy Program

Position Summary:

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF’s Global Health Policy Program focuses on providing the latest data and information on the U.S. role in global health to offer a comprehensive picture of the U.S. global health policy landscape, focusing on key issues facing policymakers, journalists, non-governmental organizations, and others working in the global health arena. The program is seeking a Data Analyst who will be responsible for playing a key role in providing quantitative analysis on projects related to the U.S. response to global health, including its PEPFAR program, as well as global health financing more broadly.

Specifically, the Data Analyst will:

Develop and conduct quantitative analysis working closely with senior staff and using global and national-level databases, which will include developing analytic approaches, managing data sets, and conducting statistical analyses;

Prepare tables, figures, charts, and other data visualizations and mapping based on data analyses;

Conduct background research and literature reviews for specific analytic projects;

Contribute to the development of KFF reports, briefs, fact sheets, and other background documents on key issues;

Help respond to information requests from policymakers, media, and other entities;

Conduct other tasks related to analytic projects as necessary.

Desired Experience and Skills:

Experience in statistical analysis and writing code in statistical programming languages (such as R), as well as experience with online production tools and data visualization and mapping systems;

Experience conducting original research and analysis, including data cleaning, quality assessment, imputation, and statistical analysis;

Ability to synthesize information and communicate results clearly through tables, charts, figures, maps, and other data visualizations;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Ability to develop, initiate, and conduct work independently and efficiently on concurrent projects;

Ability to effectively work independently and as part of a team and to develop and maintain strong working relationships;

Strong organizational and project management skills and attention to detail;

Interest in, and knowledge of, the U.S. government’s global health portfolio, especially the PEPFAR program, and key global health issues, data sources, and financing mechanisms a plus;

Master’s degree in statistics, biostatistics, econometrics, public health, public policy, or related field, preferred.

This full-time position will be based in KFF’s Washington, D.C. office, which is located downtown near Metro Center. Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications, and includes an excellent benefits package.

To apply for this position please submit a cover letter and resume as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org. Please label your documents “LAST Name_First Name Cover Letter” and “LAST Name_First Name Resume”. Please write “Data Analyst, Global Health Policy Program” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.