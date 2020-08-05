Content Manager

LOCATION: San Francisco (Remote, until at least January 2021)

STATUS: Full-time; One-year term position with possibility of extension

PROGRAM AREA: Social Impact Media

Position Summary:

KFF, a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism and communication. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF is seeking a qualified candidate to support content creation and management, with a focus on digital and social media, for its Greater Than AIDS public information initiative. The position also manages production and distribution of community outreach materials.

Greater Than AIDS and its partners work to increase knowledge and understanding of HIV and confront the stigma surrounding the disease. Messaging covers prevention, testing and treatment. An emphasis is on those disproportionately affected by HIV, including Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ communities.

The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of relevant work experience in digital marketing / communications with a focus on the Greater Than AIDS priority audiences. Candidates should be skilled in basic digital design and editing, web content and an interest in the issues related to KFF’s work.

The full-time position reports to the Associate Director, Creative and Content for Social Impact Media at KFF. Funding is available for an initial one-year term with the possibility for extension. Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications with an excellent benefits package.

KFF staff are currently working remotely due to COVID-19. Once staff are able to return to the office, this position would preferably join the team in KFF’s San Francisco, CA headquarters, though we are open to considering keeping the position remote.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Create and place content for Greater Than AIDS social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Work collaboratively with team members to develop Greater Than AIDS social media strategy and editorial planning.

Monitor external news and developments on issues of interest to Greater Than AIDS.

Engage, when appropriate, to build relationships with the community and key influencers.

Maintain Greater Than AIDS library of media assets.

Provide support to Associate Director on all production needs, pre, field, and post.

Assist in the identification, evaluation and implementation of new social media/creative technologies to further the Greater Than AIDS communications activities.

Minimum Desired Qualifications and Experience:

Strong visual, design, and editorial skills with experience in content creation for web and social channels. Proficiency with basic digital design tools, such as Adobe Creative Suite (Acrobat, Illustrator, Photoshop), Canva, Premiere Pro and web content management systems, such as WordPress.

Keen attention to detail and highly organized.

Self-motivated and directed with good time management.

Ability to handle a high volume of work and function in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work in a team-oriented, collaborative environment while working remotely. Interest and commitment to issues central to KFF’s mission.

3-5 years’ work experience in digital marketing/communications or other relevant fields.

How to Apply:

Please send your resume, cover letter, contact information for three references, a writing sample, and an example of your ability to translate quantitative information into graphical form to jobs@kff.org, labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title.” Please write “Content Manager – SIM” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under law.