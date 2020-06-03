Colorado Correspondent, Kaiser Health News

Location: Colorado

Status: Full Time

Program Area: Kaiser Health News

About the Job:

KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), the non-profit health policy analysis, polling and journalism organization, is seeking a Colorado-based correspondent to join the staff of KHN (Kaiser Health News), its editorially independent newsroom distributing in-depth coverage of health issues across the country. KHN has a vibrant and ambitious staff based primarily in Washington, D.C., California, St. Louis and Denver, and we are continuing to expand our team in Colorado to increase coverage of health issues as the coronavirus pandemic reminds everyone that good reporting on health care is more important than ever.

We are seeking a second reporter based in Colorado with a strong interest in health policy to produce stories on state and regional struggles over health care for both local and national audiences. We want scoops; we want analyses; we want lively people-centric features. We want you to help infuse our coverage with rapid-fire reporting and thoughtful writing on the big issues affecting people in Colorado and the surrounding region. Your job is to make sense of policy-making and politics – and more. Be a wonk, but be one who sees the humanity of this job.

We are hoping to find a self-starter with a lot of hustle who is a constant fountain of ideas. You will be our eyes on the ground. We’d like you to have two or more years of experience (preferably with experience covering health issues). Knowing how to tell stories with data is always a plus.

We want a team player who wants to be part of an ambitious and fast-growing organization and can collaborate and contribute to daily stories, big projects, investigations and podcasts. We’d also like someone willing to travel to all corners of the state, while also keeping an eye on what’s happening at the statehouse.

Tell us why you want to work at this great organization and why you could do this job better than anyone.

We are also willing to consider candidates who would need to relocate to Colorado, though we’d prefer someone who already has sources and knowledge of issues in the state.

More about KFF and KHN:

KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) – a nonprofit organization – is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, and health journalism, and is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a nonpartisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public. It has no connection with Kaiser Permanente.KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF. With a staff of more than 50 reporters, editors, web producers, and photographers/videographers in D.C., California, St. Louis, and Denver, plus freelance columnists, animators, web developers, photographers, and videographers around the nation, KHN is committed to in-depth reporting on health policy news.

KHN provides this coverage on khn.org as well as in partnership with other news organizations, including NPR, The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, and a host of other media outlets. All material is provided free of charge. In addition to publishing in-depth articles on new developments in the health care system and on national and local health care initiatives and debates, KHN also produces daily briefings summarizing news coverage of health policy. For more than a decade, these reports have provided readers with daily updates on how the media are covering U.S. health care policy.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications, and includes an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply:

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter and at least three of your best clips to jobs@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title”. Please write “Colorado Correspondent” in the email heading. And please be sure to tell us all your relevant skills, highlighting those that will impress us. No phone inquiries please.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. KFF will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.