Associate Director

LOCATION: San Francisco, CA or Washington, DC

STATUS: Full-Time; Term position; Grant-funded through September 2023 with the possibility of extension

PROGRAM AREA: Program on the Affordable Care Act

Position Summary:

KFF (The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

The Program on the Affordable Care Act examines changes in the private insurance market under the ACA as federal and state policymakers implement provisions of the health reform law. The program focuses on the implications for the cost and accessibility of insurance coverage. Through a grant from the Peterson Center on Healthcare, KFF also collaborates on the Health System Tracker, an initiative to measure and track the cost and performance of the U.S. health sector.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage a long-term multi-million dollar grant project with four grant-funded staff

Manage timelines for grant deliverables, including content, reporting, and other administration

Develop creative ideas for new analyses and collaborate with other KFF staff to conduct quantitative and qualitative policy analyses

Write policy briefs and explainers, clearly summarizing complex issues and methods for a wide audience

Review quantitative and qualitative analytic work done by other staff, including checking numbers and code, copyediting, and reviewing for style

Publicly represent KFF and its partnerships through media interviews, public speaking, and engaging with stakeholders

Mentor project staff and provide opportunities for growth

Lead frequent meetings and check-ins with project and partner staff to clearly communicate upcoming projects and work plans

Oversee the redesign of a website, updates to online interactive tools, and review of data visualizations

Minimum Desired Qualifications and Experience:

Master’s degree with at least 10 years of relevant health policy experience, or, a PhD with at least 5 years of relevant health policy work experience, with a preference for a degree in health policy, economics, or a related field

Demonstrated ability and enthusiasm to manage people and high-profile projects

Experience managing consultants, grants, and/or project budgets

High proficiency in online research, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint

Strong writing and quantitative skills

Ability to create graphics that communicate complex quantitative information, including experience with graphic design tools

Familiarity with basic statistical and economic concepts, ideally including experience programming in R or Stata

Ability to work independently to lead a team

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with moving goals and priorities, while still meeting deadlines

Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work in a highly collaborative environment

Additional Preferred Qualifications

Experience analyzing publicly available health survey data

Experience working with or familiarity with IBM MarketScan or other claims data

Experience with online production tools (particularly WordPress)

Experience with or interest in communications, journalism, media relations, and/or website maintenance

Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills

Interest in health policy

This full-time position will be based in either KFF’s San Francisco, CA headquarters or its Washington, DC office. This position is grant-funded through September 2023, with the possibility of extension if funding is available. Salary will be commensurate with experience. KFF offers an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply:

Please send your resume, cover letter, contact information for three references, a writing sample, and an example of your ability to translate quantitative information into graphical form to jobs@kff.org, labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title.” Please write “Associate Director Program on the ACA” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under law.