August 7 Virtual Event: Takeaways from the 2024 International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024)
The International AIDS Conference, organized by the International AIDS Society (IAS), is a bi-annual conference that convenes the world’s leading policymakers, researchers, and community advocates, including people living with or otherwise affected by HIV.
The 25th International AIDS Conference was held in Munich, Germany, from July 22nd-26th, 2024, and touched upon current debates in the HIV/AIDS community, including the crises in political will and financing as well as the opportunities afforded by recent scientific innovation.
Please join the CSIS Global Health Policy Center and KFF on August 7 at 1:00-2:30 p.m. for a virtual discussion reflecting on the major science and policy takeaways from the conference.
Speakers include:
- Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President, Director of Global Health & HIV Policy, KFF
- Stephen Morrison, Senior Vice President and Director, CSIS Global Health Policy Center
- Katherine E. Bliss, Senior Fellow and Director of Immunizations and Health Systems Resilience, CSIS Global Health Policy Center
- Rebecca Bunnell, Principal Deputy Coordinator for PEPFAR, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, U.S. Department of State