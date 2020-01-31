RSVP for Feb. 7 Event: A Conversation with Washington Gov. Inslee and Colorado Gov. Polis on Their States’ Efforts to Establish a Public Option and Other Health Initiatives

At 3 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 7, KFF will host a conversation with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee about their states’ efforts to establish a public health insurance option and make other changes to address health costs and access.

The two governors have made health reforms a key part of their agendas and are seeking to expand access to affordable coverage for their residents through a public option – an approach that some national leaders have proposed on a federal level.

Gov. Polis and Gov. Inslee will talk about the opportunities and challenges they see as they seek to implement a public option for their residents, as well as other state initiatives aimed at tackling issues including health costs, reproductive health, and long-term care.

KFF President and CEO Drew Altman will moderate the discussion with the governors and live audience.

As time with the governors is limited, we ask attendees to arrive early and be in their seats at 3 p.m.

When:

Friday, February 7, 3-4 p.m. ET, followed by a reception with light food and drinks

(Registration to begin at 2:30 p.m.)

Where:

Barbara Jordan Conference Center

KFF

1330 G Street NW, Washington DC

(one block west of Metro Center)