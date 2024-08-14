How many people with employer-sponsored insurance use the drugs slated for Medicare price negotiations

A new KFF analysis examines the number of enrollees in the employer-sponsored insurance market who use one or more of the ten drugs selected for Medicare Part D price negotiations. Among the 167 million people with employer-sponsored insurance in 2022, 3.4 million used at least one of the 10 drugs.

The analysis is available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.