How many people with employer-sponsored insurance use the drugs slated for Medicare price negotiations

Delaney Tevis, Justin Lo, Matthew Rae, and Cynthia Cox
A new KFF analysis examines the number of enrollees in the employer-sponsored insurance market who use one or more of the ten drugs selected for Medicare Part D price negotiations. Among the 167 million people with employer-sponsored insurance in 2022, 3.4 million used at least one of the 10 drugs.

Aug 2024

