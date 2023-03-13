As Congress Considers Reauthorizing PEPFAR, A New Policy Watch Asks and Answers Fundamental Questions

As Congress considers reauthorizing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for a fourth time, a new KFF Policy Watch details key facts about the program and top issues related to its authorization and funding. Created in 2003 as the U.S. government’s signature global health effort in the fight against HIV, PEPFAR is broadly regarded as one of the most successful programs in global health history, with the U.S. government reporting tens of millions of lives saved over the past 20 years. However, the reauthorization comes in a period of heightened debate over the federal budget in a divided Congress.

The Policy Watch asks and answers frequently asked, fundamental questions about PEPFAR’s reauthorization, including:

• Will PEPFAR end without reauthorization?

• Are there any provisions of the program that would end without reauthorization?

• Is PEPFAR reauthorization required for the program to receive continued funding?

• What are some issues to consider for PEPFAR’s future, and are these affected by reauthorization?

Read “PEPFAR Reauthorization 2023: Key Issues” and access a variety of resources about the program in our PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub