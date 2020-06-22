menu

What is a medical home? Can I enroll in one during the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

Medical homes are typically team-based primary care medical practices that provide the majority of their patients’ health care either directly, or through coordination with other specialists and facilities. Medicare is testing several medical home models across the country to determine if greater investment in primary care through medical homes can lead to better quality of care and lower overall spending on health care. Patients do not specifically “enroll” in a medical home. If your primary care doctor is participating in a medical home model, you are still free to seek services from any Medicare provider outside the primary care practice medical practice.

