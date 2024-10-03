My husband and I are retired. He just turned 65 and is now covered by Medicare, but I am 62 and I don’t have health insurance. As the spouse of a Medicare beneficiary, can I enroll in Medicare during the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

No. Although your husband now qualifies for Medicare, you will not qualify for Medicare until you turn age 65. If you do not have health insurance now, you can consider signing up for health insurance coverage through a Marketplace plan. If your household income is at least 100% of the federal poverty level (for buying Marketplace coverage in 2025, that means an income of $20,440 for a couple), you may qualify for premium tax credits to reduce your cost of a Marketplace policy. If your household income is at or below 138% of poverty (about $28,207 for a couple), you might be eligible for Medicaid if you live in a state that has expanded its Medicaid program.