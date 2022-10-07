I tried to sign up for or change my Medicare coverage after January 1, 2022 but was unable to contact the Social Security Administration because of problems with Social Security’s telephone system. Will I have more time to sign up for or change my Medicare coverage?

If you were unable to submit your enrollment or coverage change requests due to challenges with contacting the Social Security Administration by phone after January 1, 2022, you will be granted additional time through December 30, 2022. If you sign up by December 30, 2022, the time between when you would have enrolled if you would been able to contact Social Security in 2022 and when you’re able to sign up won’t count towards a late enrollment penalty. You can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or Social Security at 800-772-1213 to get more information.