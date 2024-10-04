Can I get information about Medigap policies on the Medicare coverage comparison website?

Yes, you can find some information about Medigap policies on the Medicare coverage comparison website, by going to the link to “Find a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy” under the Health & Drug Plans: Find & Compare menu. This tool produces a list of companies in your area that offer each type of Medigap plan, although you can’t enroll directly in a Medigap policy on this website. You can also find more information about the plans available in your state by contacting your state’s health insurance department or your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.