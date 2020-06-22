Will getting health insurance through Medicaid, CHIP, or Health Insurance Marketplaces put undocumented family members at risk?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Federal and state laws protect the privacy of people who apply for or receive health care coverage or other public benefits. Under these rules, federal and state Medicaid and CHIP and Marketplace agencies may share information with other government agencies only for purposes of administering their programs, with limited exceptions. Healthcare.gov says on its website that information provided by applicants will not be used for immigration enforcement purposes.