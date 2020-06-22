menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Immigrants

Will getting health insurance through Medicaid, CHIP, or Health Insurance Marketplaces put undocumented family members at risk?

Federal and state laws protect the privacy of people who apply for or receive health care coverage or other public benefits.  Under these rules, federal and state Medicaid and CHIP and Marketplace agencies may share information with other government agencies only for purposes of administering their programs, with limited exceptions.  Healthcare.gov says on its website that information provided by applicants will not be used for immigration enforcement purposes.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Immigrants

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.