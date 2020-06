The so-called Cadillac tax is an excise tax on high cost health plans offered by employers. Beginning in 2022, health plans that cost more than $10,200 for an individual or $27,500 for a family plan will be subject to the tax, which is 40% of the amount that exceeds those thresholds. For example, if a family plan costs $30,000, the employer that offers the plan would owe 40% of $2,500 ($30,000 minus $27,500), or $1,000 for each family it covers under that plan.