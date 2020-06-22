What if people in hurricane-affected areas need help signing up for 2019 coverage?

An Exceptional Circumstances SEP is also available for people who experienced a qualifying life event (such as loss of other coverage or a move) and who have not been able to complete the application process and enroll in coverage for 2019. For example, if you lost your job-based coverage in September but were unable to apply for a loss-of-coverage SEP once Hurricane Dorian hit your area, you can still apply for an Exceptional Circumstances SEP. You can do this by calling the federal marketplace call center at 1-800-318-2596 (not through your HealthCare.gov account.) You will have to attest to residing in — or moving from — areas affected by a natural disaster event in 2019. Affected areas are those designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible to receive “individual assistance” or “public assistance.” Follow this link for updated information on counties that have this designation.

This SEP will allow you to select a new 2019 health plan through the marketplace or make changes to your existing 2019 enrollment through the marketplace. Affected individuals will be able to request a retroactive effective date for coverage, based on the date of when they would otherwise have applied for coverage under the original SEP. The federal Marketplace will waive pre-enrollment verification requirements for this exceptional circumstance SEP. Contact the Marketplace or a certified Navigator or other in-person assister for more information.

View this question in Spanish