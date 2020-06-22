You may have several options.

Call the insurer to explain your situation and ask if they will reconsider. If they won’t, ask if they would accept partial repayment or installment repayment

Report this problem to the Marketplace and to your state insurance regulator and ask their help resolving the problem

Review Marketplace plan options offered by any other insurers and consider signing up for one of those

In the future, if you should need to disenroll from a plan mid-year, it is important to actively disenroll and not just stop premium payments. In HealthCare.gov states, you can log into your Marketplace account and select the option to terminate coverage. This will also create a written record that you took this action.