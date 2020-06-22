menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

This year, I was covered under Plan A for part of the year. Then I lost my job and became eligible for Medicaid. I stopped paying premiums and assumed that would automatically cancel my Plan A coverage. Now I’m working again and eligible for premium tax credits and would like to sign up for Plan A again next year, but the insurer says I owe back premium and must repay it before my Plan A coverage will take effect. I can’t afford this amount. What can I do?

You may have several options. 
  • Call the insurer to explain your situation and ask if they will reconsider. If they won’t, ask if they would accept partial repayment or installment repayment
  • Report this problem to the Marketplace and to your state insurance regulator and ask their help resolving the problem
  • Review Marketplace plan options offered by any other insurers and consider signing up for one of those
In the future, if you should need to disenroll from a plan mid-year, it is important to actively disenroll and not just stop premium payments.  In HealthCare.gov states, you can log into your Marketplace account and select the option to terminate coverage.  This will also create a written record that you took this action.

 

View all questions about Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.