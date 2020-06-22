My income is very low, so I’m only required to pay about $30/month for my health insurance premium. The tax credit picks up the rest, which is more than 90 percent of the total premium. I’ve missed 4 premium payments in a row. Can the insurance company cancel my coverage even though they got 90 percent of the payment on time from the IRS?

Yes. A person receiving an advanced premium tax credit has a 90-day grace period to pay all premiums that are owed. If the amount owed for all outstanding premium payments is not paid in full by the end of the grace period, the insurer can terminate coverage. The insurer will be allowed to keep the premium tax credit paid on your behalf for the first month of the grace period, but will have to repay the federal government for tax credit amounts it received on your behalf for the second and third months of the grace period.