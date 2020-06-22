menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

My employer’s plan is grandfathered so it doesn’t cover preventive services. Can I shop for better coverage in the Marketplace if my job-based plan is grandfathered?

You can always shop for coverage in the Marketplace. However, you can only apply for premium tax credits if your job-based plan – whether it is a grandfathered plan or not – is unaffordable or if it doesn’t meet minimum value. Whether your employer’s health plan meets minimum value will depend on a number of factors. The Marketplace application includes a form with questions about job-based coverage. You should take this form to your employer and has them to fill it out. With that information the Marketplace will determine whether the plan meets minimum value. If it doesn’t, you may be able to qualify for premium tax credits to help pay for Marketplace coverage.

View all questions about Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.