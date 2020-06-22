My employer’s plan is grandfathered so it doesn’t cover preventive services. Can I shop for better coverage in the Marketplace if my job-based plan is grandfathered?

You can always shop for coverage in the Marketplace. However, you can only apply for premium tax credits if your job-based plan – whether it is a grandfathered plan or not – is unaffordable or if it doesn’t meet minimum value. Whether your employer’s health plan meets minimum value will depend on a number of factors. The Marketplace application includes a form with questions about job-based coverage. You should take this form to your employer and has them to fill it out. With that information the Marketplace will determine whether the plan meets minimum value. If it doesn’t, you may be able to qualify for premium tax credits to help pay for Marketplace coverage.