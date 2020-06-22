menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: When Other Coverage Is Available

I’m single and I’m offered health benefits at work. Can I try to find a better deal in the Marketplace?

Usually no. If you are offered health benefits at work and your required contribution costs no more than 9.78 percent of your 2020 household income, you will not be eligible for premium tax credits through the Marketplace. If you are required to pay more than 9.78% of your income to enroll in coverage for a single person under your job-based health plan, then you could qualify for premium tax credits in the Marketplace in 2020.

In addition, if your job based health plan doesn’t meet the standards for minimum value (for example, if it has an annual deductible higher than $8,150 per person, or if it doesn’t cover hospitalization), then you could also qualify for premium tax credits.

When you apply for a premium tax credit in the Marketplace, the application will include a form with questions about the affordability and minimum value of any job-based coverage you may be eligible for. Take that form to your employer and ask them to fill it out. The Marketplace will review the information and let you know whether you qualify for premium tax credit.

View all questions about Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: When Other Coverage Is Available

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.