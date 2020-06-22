I’m leaving my job and will be eligible for COBRA. Can I shop for coverage on the Marketplace instead?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Yes, leaving your job and losing eligibility for job-based health coverage will trigger a special enrollment opportunity that lasts for 60 days. You can apply for Marketplace health plans during that period. If you enroll in COBRA coverage through your former employer, however, you will need to wait to the next Marketplace Open Enrollment period if you want to switch to a Marketplace plan.