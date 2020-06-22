menu

Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

I’m leaving my job and will be eligible for COBRA. Can I shop for coverage on the Marketplace instead?

Yes, leaving your job and losing eligibility for job-based health coverage will trigger a special enrollment opportunity that lasts for 60 days. You can apply for Marketplace health plans during that period. If you enroll in COBRA coverage through your former employer, however, you will need to wait to the next Marketplace Open Enrollment period if you want to switch to a Marketplace plan.

