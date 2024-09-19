menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Women’s Health

I’m covered as a dependent under my parent’s plan and just had a baby. Will my parent’s plan cover my baby after he’s born?

Your parent’s plan, regardless of the source, is generally not required to cover your child as a dependent. Depending on your income, your child may be eligible for coverage under the Medicaid/CHIP program in your state. Or you can buy a family policy through the Marketplace and, depending on your income and whether health insurance is available from your own employer, you may be eligible for a premium tax credit and/or cost sharing subsidy to reduce your cost of that coverage.

View all questions about Women’s Health

Topics

Tags

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.