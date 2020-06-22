menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

I’m buying coverage on the Marketplace for my family. I notice many health plans don’t cover pediatric dental care, but there are also stand-alone dental plans for sale. Is that allowed?

Each health insurance Marketplace can decide whether to require all insurers to cover pediatric dental benefits or whether to allow the sale of stand-alone dental policies. When stand-alone dental policies are allowed, health insurers in the Marketplace might not be required to cover pediatric dental benefits. If your health plan covers dental benefits, you will pay one premium for everything. If you get dental benefits through a stand-alone plan, you will have to pay a separate premium for the dental benefits.
View all questions about Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.