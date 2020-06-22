menu

Agricultural Workers

I’m a migrant seasonal worker. Can I buy health insurance in the Marketplace where I live now? If I move to another state during the year, can I keep the plan I bought here or will I have to buy different coverage?

Eligibility to buy coverage in the Marketplace is based on where you establish your permanent residence. Some health insurers will offer larger networks than other plans and may offer regional or national provider networks. Once Open Enrollment begins, check the plans available in your Marketplace to see if there is a plan with provider coverage in the areas you work.  If your move during the year is a permanent move, not just a temporary one, you may qualify for a special enrollment period following the permanent move.

