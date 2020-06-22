I work full time for a small business (fewer than 50 employees). Does my employer have to offer me health benefits?

No, small businesses are not required to offer health benefits to either full-time or part-time employees, or to their dependents. Small businesses are not subject to tax penalties when they don’t offer health benefits. If your small employer doesn’t offer health benefits, you (and your family) can apply for coverage in the Marketplace; and, if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level, you can apply for a premium tax credit that may reduce the cost of coverage in the Marketplace.

