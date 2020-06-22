menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

I work full time for a small business (fewer than 50 employees). Does my employer have to offer me health benefits?

No, small businesses are not required to offer health benefits to either full-time or part-time employees, or to their dependents. Small businesses are not subject to tax penalties when they don’t offer health benefits. If your small employer doesn’t offer health benefits, you (and your family) can apply for coverage in the Marketplace; and, if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level, you can apply for a premium tax credit that may reduce the cost of coverage in the Marketplace.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.