menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

I work for a large employer (more than 50 full time employees) but my hours vary during the year. I work full-time during the summer but part-time the rest of the year. Does my employer have to offer me health benefits?

Large employers must offer health benefits to employees who work, on average, at least 30 hours per week, or else pay a tax penalty. Check with your employer/human resources department to find out if your hours worked over the year meet this threshold. If your hours vary during the year, your employer may have some options in determining your status as a full-time or part-time worker. Your employer can tell you whether you are a full or part-time worker.

View all questions about Employer-Sponsored Health Coverage

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.