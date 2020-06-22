I work for a large employer (more than 50 full time employees) but my hours vary during the year. I work full-time during the summer but part-time the rest of the year. Does my employer have to offer me health benefits?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Large employers must offer health benefits to employees who work, on average, at least 30 hours per week, or else pay a tax penalty. Check with your employer/human resources department to find out if your hours worked over the year meet this threshold. If your hours vary during the year, your employer may have some options in determining your status as a full-time or part-time worker. Your employer can tell you whether you are a full or part-time worker.