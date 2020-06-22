I work and am eligible for health benefits. Do I have to sign up for my job-based plan or will my employer do that for me?

You generally are responsible for enrolling in a health plan offered by an employer, so it’s up to you to sign up for coverage under the rules and procedures established by your employer health plan.

Some employers may use auto-enrollment, which means that your employer will enroll you in a plan and you must opt-out of the plan if you do not want to be covered. If your employer auto-enrolls you in the group health plan, you must be given the opportunity to disenroll if you want or to change plans if your employer offers more than one option. If you have concerns with the way auto-enrollment in health coverage is handled at your job, you can contact the US Department of Labor at 1-866-444-3272.

