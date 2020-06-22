menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

I want to change plans for next year, but my financial circumstances have not changed. Can I just pick a new plan during Open Enrollment without updating my application for financial assistance?

No.  When you go back to the Marketplace you will need to do both.  In federal Marketplace states, healthcare.gov will show you the information you entered last year when you applied for financial assistance.  If nothing has changed, you will be able to indicate that on the website.  The Marketplace will then provide you with an updated eligibility decision, and then you can continue to select a new plan for next year.

View all questions about Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.