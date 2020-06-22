I want to change plans for next year, but my financial circumstances have not changed. Can I just pick a new plan during Open Enrollment without updating my application for financial assistance?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
No. When you go back to the Marketplace you will need to do both. In federal Marketplace states, healthcare.gov will show you the information you entered last year when you applied for financial assistance. If nothing has changed, you will be able to indicate that on the website. The Marketplace will then provide you with an updated eligibility decision, and then you can continue to select a new plan for next year.