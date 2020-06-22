I signed up for a Marketplace health plan this year in the summer after I lost my job. Does my coverage get renewed in January or at the anniversary date next summer?

All Marketplace health plans provide coverage based on a calendar year. Even if you signed up mid-year, coverage under your current plan continues through December. Open Enrollment is the time to renew coverage for next year. You can return to the Marketplace website or contact the Marketplace call center to renew coverage yourself so that it continues next year. Generally, if you don’t act to renew your coverage by 3:00 am ET on December 18, the Marketplace will automatically renew coverage for you in most cases. In states that use HealthCare.gov, 3:00 am ET on December 18 is also the deadline for Open Enrollment, so if your coverage is automatically renewed or assigned by the Marketplace, you will not be able to change plans again until the next Open Enrollment period.

