I received two notices in the mail in October about renewing coverage for next year – one from my health insurance company and one from the Marketplace. The information on the two notices doesn’t match. What should I do?

Both notices should indicate the plan you are currently enrolled in and the names of any family members who are enrolled in your plan. If the notices don’t match, that suggests there is a discrepancy in the enrollment information that the Marketplace and your health plan have. You should contact the Marketplace and your health plan as soon as possible to verify your correct and up-to-date enrollment information. The two notices might also indicate different estimated amounts of APTC for next year. You should contact the Marketplace and update your application for financial assistance to ensure that your premium subsidy is based on the most current information possible.