Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: Challenges Estimating Income and Tax Consequences

I live in a state that has chosen not to expand Medicaid. When I applied for Marketplace coverage, my income was just above the poverty level, so I applied for and received an advance premium tax credit. What happens if I lose my job toward the end of the year so my annual income will be just under the poverty level? Will I have to pay back the advanced subsidies I’ve received?

No.  If you were determined eligible for subsidies when you signed up, and your income turns out to be lower, you will not have to repay the subsidies you received.
While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

