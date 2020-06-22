I live in a state that has chosen not to expand Medicaid. When I applied for Marketplace coverage, my income was just above the poverty level, so I applied for and received an advance premium tax credit. What happens if I lose my job toward the end of the year so my annual income will be just under the poverty level? Will I have to pay back the advanced subsidies I’ve received?
No. If you were determined eligible for subsidies when you signed up, and your income turns out to be lower, you will not have to repay the subsidies you received.