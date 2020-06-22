menu

Marketplace Verification and Appeals

I expect my income next year will be somewhat less than it is currently. Do I have to provide documentation to prove my income will be less? What counts as valid documentation?

You may be asked for additional information about your projected income, depending on how much it has changed. The Marketplace will compare your estimated income to other available data on your most recent income (for example, with tax return data.) If you estimate your annual income will be substantially less — by 25% or $6,000, whichever is greater — than the amount you earned in previous years the Marketplace will ask you to provide documentation to support your estimate. This may include a letter from your employer, a pay stub from your new job or other documents. In some cases, just explaining your changed circumstances may be enough.

