Women’s Health

I am purchasing health insurance in my state’s health insurance Marketplace. Is my plan required to cover contraceptives without cost?

Yes, your plan must cover the full range of FDA-approved contraceptive methods, but can impose some restrictions on the contraceptives offered at no cost to you. For example, the plan may require that you choose a provider within the network, and use generic rather than brand name contraceptives, unless the brand name is medically necessary. If the generic drug or device does not work for you, you can ask your doctor to request a waiver from the insurance plan to receive the brand name drug or device without cost sharing.

