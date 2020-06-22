menu

I am currently uninsured and plan to purchase coverage through the health insurance Marketplace. Do the insurance plans in the Marketplace cover abortions?

It depends on where you live and the specific plan you choose. Some states allow plans in the Marketplace to cover all abortions and some states prohibit or limit plans’ coverage of abortion to certain cases. In half the states, Marketplace plans are prohibited from offering coverage that includes abortions, or are restricted to covering abortions in very limited circumstances. You should check the plan details to find out whether your plan covers abortion services.

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

