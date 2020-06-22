menu

I am about to turn 65 and sign up for Medicare but am not sure what my options are for coverage. Where can I go for more information?

To learn more about your coverage options under Medicare, including the Medicare Advantage plans, Part D prescription drug plans, and Medigap supplemental policies available in your area, and how to enroll, you can go to the Medicare Plan Finder on www.Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE.  You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program in your state or the Social Security Administration.  Medicare provides links and phone numbers for these and other organizations at the following website: http://www.medicare.gov/contacts/.  Information about Medicare Advantage plans, Part D drug plans, and Medigap policies is not available through the federal or state Marketplaces.

