Can I apply for Marketplace plans and subsidies on other private websites?

Yes, in some cases. The Trump Administration permits, and now promotes, the sale of Marketplace plans through private websites. These are sometimes described as “direct enrollment” sites or “certified enrollment partner” sites. Private websites may be operated by a health insurance company, such as Blue Cross, Ambetter, or Molina. Other private enrollment websites are operated by web brokers. Examples of these would include GetInsured.com, Health Sherpa, iWebQuotes, GoHealth Insurance, Weltheos, and others.