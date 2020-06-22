menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Marketplace Alternatives

Are private enrollment websites an option in every state?

No.  Currently, private enrollment websites are an option in healthcare.gov states, but state-run Marketplaces generally do not allow them as an alternative way to enroll in Marketplace qualified health plans and financial assistance.

In every state, however, private insurers can and do sell major medical health insurance directly to consumers outside of the Marketplace.  These policies meet all standards of the Affordable Care Act – for example, they cover essential benefits and don’t exclude pre-existing conditions – but because they are sold outside of the Marketplace, premium tax credits and cost sharing subsidies do not apply.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Marketplace Alternatives

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.