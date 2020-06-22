Are private enrollment websites an option in every state?

No. Currently, private enrollment websites are an option in healthcare.gov states, but state-run Marketplaces generally do not allow them as an alternative way to enroll in Marketplace qualified health plans and financial assistance.

In every state, however, private insurers can and do sell major medical health insurance directly to consumers outside of the Marketplace. These policies meet all standards of the Affordable Care Act – for example, they cover essential benefits and don’t exclude pre-existing conditions – but because they are sold outside of the Marketplace, premium tax credits and cost sharing subsidies do not apply.

