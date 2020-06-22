menu

Am I required to have health insurance?

Congress eliminated the federal tax penalty for not having health insurance, effective January 1, 2019.

Several states have adopted individual mandates with state tax penalties for not having health insurance.  These include Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, effective for the 2019 calendar year.  California and Rhode Island will impose a tax penalty for not having health insurance starting in 2020.  Other states are considering state individual mandates.  Check with your tax adviser for more information.

Regardless of the penalty, it is important to have health coverage if you can.  Health insurance continues to be offered during annual Open Enrollment periods.  If you don’t sign up during Open Enrollment you might have to wait up to one year until your next opportunity to enroll.

