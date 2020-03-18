Health Coverage of Immigrants

Summary

In 2018, there were 22 million noncitizens in the United States, accounting for about 7% of the total U.S. population. Noncitizens include lawfully present and undocumented immigrants. Many individuals live in mixed immigration status families that may include lawfully present immigrants, undocumented immigrants, and/or citizens. One in four children has an immigrant parent and the majority of these children are citizens.

Most of the uninsured are citizens, but noncitizens are significantly more likely than citizens are to be uninsured. In 2018, more than three-quarters (76%) of the nearly 28 million nonelderly uninsured were citizens. However, among the nonelderly population, 23% of lawfully present immigrants and more than four in ten (45%) undocumented immigrants were uninsured compared to less than one in ten (9%) citizens. Moreover, among citizen children, those with at least one non-citizen parent are more likely to be uninsured compared to those with citizen parents (8% vs. 4%).

Growing research suggests that recent changes to immigration policy are contributing to growing fears among immigrant families about their and their children participating in Medicaid and CHIP. In particular, changes to public charge policy that allow federal officials to newly consider use of certain non-cash programs, including Medicaid for non-pregnant adults, when determining whether to provide certain individuals a green card or entry into the U.S. are leading to growing fears that will likely lead to coverage declines. Coverage declines would have important implications for the health and well-being of families and the health care system.

Overview of Immigrants

In 2018, there were 22 million noncitizens and 22 million naturalized citizens residing in the U.S., who each accounted for about 7% of the total population (Figure 1). About six in ten noncitizens were lawfully present immigrants, while the remaining four in ten were undocumented immigrants. Many individuals live in mixed immigration status families that may include lawfully present immigrants, undocumented immigrants, and/or citizens.

Lawfully present immigrants are noncitizens who are lawfully residing in the U.S. This group includes legal permanent residents (LPRs, i.e., “green card” holders), refugees, asylees, and other individuals who are authorized to live in the U.S. temporarily or permanently.

Undocumented immigrants are foreign-born individuals residing in the U.S. without authorization. This group includes individuals who entered the country without authorization and individuals who entered the country lawfully and stayed after their visa or status expired.

Nearly 19 million or 25% of children had an immigrant parent as of 2018, and the large majority of these children were citizens. About 10 million or 13% were citizen children with a noncitizen parent.

Health Coverage for Nonelderly Noncitizens

In 2018, more than three-quarters of the 27.9 million nonelderly uninsured were U.S.-born and naturalized citizens (Figure 2). The remaining 24% were noncitizens.

However, noncitizens, including lawfully present and undocumented immigrants, were significantly more likely to be uninsured than citizens. Among the nonelderly population, 23% of lawfully present immigrants and more than four in ten (45%) undocumented immigrants were uninsured compared to less than one in ten (9%) citizens (Figure 3).

These differences in coverage also persist among children, with noncitizen children more likely to lack coverage compared to their citizen counterparts. Moreover, among citizen children, those with at least one noncitizen parent were significantly more likely to be uninsured as those with citizen parents (Figure 4).

Barriers to Health Coverage for Noncitizens

The higher uninsured rate among noncitizens reflects limited access to employer-sponsored coverage; eligibility restrictions for Medicaid, CHIP, and ACA Marketplace coverage; and barriers to enrollment among eligible individuals.

Limited Access to Coverage

Although most nonelderly noncitizens live in a family with a full-time worker, they face gaps in access to private coverage. Nonelderly noncitizens are more likely than nonelderly citizens to live in a family with at least one full-time worker, but they also are more likely to be low-income (Figure 5). They have lower incomes because they are often employed in low-wage jobs and industries that are less likely to offer employer-sponsored coverage. Given their lower incomes, noncitizens also face increased challenges affording employer-sponsored coverage when it is available or through the individual market.

Lawfully present immigrants may qualify for Medicaid and CHIP, but are subject to certain eligibility restrictions. In general, lawfully present immigrants must have a “qualified” immigration status to be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, and many, including most LPRs or “green card” holders, must wait five years after obtaining qualified status before they may enroll. Some immigrants with qualified status, such as refugees and asylees, do not have to wait five years before enrolling. Some immigrants, such as those with temporary protected status, are lawfully present but do not have a qualified status and are not eligible to enroll in Medicaid or CHIP regardless of their length of time in the country (Appendix A). For children and pregnant women, states can eliminate the five-year wait and extend coverage to lawfully present immigrants without a qualified status. Over half of states have taken up this option for children and nearly half have elected the option for pregnant women.

Lawfully present immigrants can purchase coverage through the ACA Marketplaces and may receive subsidies for this coverage. These subsidies are available to people with incomes from 100% to 400% FPL who are not eligible for other coverage. In addition, lawfully present immigrants with incomes below 100% FPL may receive subsidies if they are ineligible for Medicaid based on immigration status. This group includes lawfully present immigrants who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP because they are in the five year waiting period or because they do not have a “qualified” status.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in Medicaid or CHIP or to purchase coverage through the ACA Marketplaces. Medicaid payments for emergency services may be made on behalf of individuals who are otherwise eligible for Medicaid but for their immigration status. These payments cover costs for emergency care for lawfully present immigrants who remain ineligible for Medicaid as well as undocumented immigrants. Since 2002, states have had the option to provide prenatal care to women regardless of immigration status by extending CHIP coverage to the unborn child. In addition, some states have state-funded health programs that provide coverage to some groups of immigrants regardless of immigration status. There are also some locally-funded programs that provide coverage or assistance without regard to immigration status. Under rules issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status are not considered lawfully present and remain ineligible for coverage options.

Enrollment Barriers among Eligible Individuals

Many uninsured lawfully present immigrants are eligible for coverage options under the ACA but remain uninsured, while uninsured undocumented immigrants are ineligible for coverage options. In 2018, nearly three-quarters of uninsured lawfully present immigrants were eligible for ACA coverage, including 27% who were eligible for Medicaid and 47% who were eligible for tax credit subsidies (Figure 6). Many lawfully present immigrants who are eligible for coverage remain uninsured because immigrant families face a range of enrollment barriers, including fear, confusion about eligibility policies, difficulty navigating the enrollment process, and language and literacy challenges. Uninsured undocumented immigrants are ineligible for coverage options due to their immigration status. In the absence of coverage, they remain reliant on safety net clinics and hospitals for care and often go without needed care.

Growing research suggests that recent changes to immigration policy are contributing to growing fears among immigrant families about their and their children participating in Medicaid and CHIP. Over the past few years, the federal government has implemented a range of policies to curb immigration, enhance immigration enforcement, and limit use of public assistance programs among immigrant families. A growing body of research shows that, amid this policy climate, some immigrant families are avoiding enrolling themselves and/or their children in public programs, including Medicaid. In particular, changes to public charge policy that allow federal officials to newly consider use of certain non-cash programs, including Medicaid for non-pregnant adults, when determining whether to provide certain individuals a green card or entry into the U.S., will likely lead to broad decreases in participation in Medicaid among immigrant families and their primarily U.S.-born children. Prior to implementation of the changes to public charge policy, reports indicated that some individuals were already disenrolling themselves or their children from Medicaid and/or CHIP or declining to renew or enroll themselves or their children in the programs despite being eligible.

Coverage declines would have important implications for the health and well-being of families and the health care system. Research shows that health insurance is important for enabling families to access needed care, protecting families from unaffordable medical care costs, and promoting the healthy growth and development of children. Stable health insurance and affordable access to care also is important for supporting the response to growing health care needs stemming from the COVID-19 public health crisis. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued an alert in March 2019, encouraging all individuals with symptoms that resemble COVID-19 to seek necessary medical treatment or preventive services and noted that such treatment or services will not negatively affect future public charge tests.