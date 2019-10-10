Mental Health and Substance Use

This data collection features indicators on mental health and substance use. Nearly 17 million adults (ages 18 and above) and an additional 3 million adolescents (age 12-17) reported having a major depressive disorder in the past year. Additionally, over 10 million adults (ages 18 and up) with any mental health illness had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year. Many people reported an unmet need for mental health or substance use disorder treatment.

In order to provide a better understanding of mental health and substance use disorder issues, this data collection provides information at the state level regarding overall poor mental health status, mental illness and major depressive disorder, suicidal thoughts and suicide rates, opioid use and overdose, and dependence on alcohol or illicit drugs. Databases used for analyses include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). We will continue to add more state-level indicators for mental health and substance use in the coming months.

A separate data collection, “Medicaid Behavioral Health Services Database”, contains information on the scope of Medicaid behavioral health benefits by state, including institutional care, outpatient services, and substance use disorder services and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).