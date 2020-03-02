New York Times: Here Comes the Coronavirus Pandemic

Editorial Board

“…Despite many warnings over many years, we are still not ready [for the next global pandemic]. … To be sure, some broad progress has been made in the past few years. … But, as Covid-19 makes clear, much more is still needed. … Plan and prepare. … Invest in state health departments. … Fund federal health agencies. … Forget isolationism…” (2/29).

The Atlantic: Epidemics Reveal the Truth of the Societies They Hit

Anne Applebaum, staff writer at the Atlantic (3/2).

The Atlantic: Our Plague Year

Eliot A. Cohen, dean of SAIS at Johns Hopkins University (2/29).

Bloomberg: What the Coronavirus End Game Will Look Like

David Fickling, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (2/28).

Deutsche Welle: Opinion: Are we facing a coronavirus epidemic or pandemic?

Fabian Schmidt, writer in the DW science department (3/1).

Forbes: How Lack Of A Strategy Undermines The Coronavirus Response

Steve Denning, author and director of the SD Learning Consortium (3/1).

The Guardian: Coronavirus is bad enough — Trump’s cuts have made the danger far worse

Robert Reich, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley and author (3/1).

The Hill: Now is the time to resource the Public Health Emergency Fund

Jennifer B. Alton, president of Pathway Policy Group and center affiliate at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, and Ellen P. Carlin, assistant research professor at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security and director of Georgetown’s Global Infectious Disease graduate program (2/28).

The Hill: Why a go-it-alone approach to combatting the coronavirus won’t work

Kevin Berry, assistant professor of economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and Katherine Lee, assistant professor of agricultural economics and rural sociology at the University of Idaho (3/1).

The Hill: Businesses can help stop coronavirus and future infectious disease outbreaks

Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, CEO of EpiAFRIC, director of policy and advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch (2/29).

New England Journal of Medicine: COVID-19: Navigating the uncharted

Anthony S. Fauci, NIAID director; H. Clifford Lane, NIAID deputy director for clinical research and special projects; and Robert R. Redfield, CDC director

New England Journal of Medicine: Responding to Covid-19 — A Once-in-a-Century Pandemic?

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (2/28).

New Yorker: Donald Trump’s Anti-Globalist Response to a Global Coronavirus

Michael Specter, staff writer at the New Yorker (2/29).

New York Post: Criticisms of Trump’s coronavirus response are sickening: Devine

Miranda Devine, columnist at the New York Post (3/1).

New York Times: How to Confront the Coronavirus at Every Level

Tom Inglesby, director, and Anita Cicero, deputy director, both at the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (3/2).

New York Times: Is This Coronavirus ‘the Big One’?

Nicholas Kristof, opinion columnist at the New York Times (2/29).

New York Times: What the Plague Can Teach Us About the Coronavirus

Hannah Marcus, assistant professor of the history of science at Harvard University (3/1).

New York Times: To Take On the Coronavirus, Go Medieval on It

Donald G. McNeil Jr., science reporter for the New York Times (2/28).

New York Times: The Coronavirus Has Put the World’s Economy in Survival Mode

Eswar S. Prasad, professor at Cornell University and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (3/1).

New York Times: Donna Shalala: Drop the Politics and Fight Coronavirus

Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), Democratic member of Congress and former secretary of health and human services (3/2).

STAT: The coronavirus ‘infodemic’ is real. We rated the websites responsible for it

John Gregory, NewsGuard’s deputy editor on health (2/28).

USA TODAY: Coronavirus: Global health is key to U.S. security, so why does Trump want to cut funds?

Vanessa Kerry, practicing critical care physician at Mass General Hospital, CEO of Seed Global Health, and director of Global Public Policy and Social Change at Harvard Medical School (2/28).

Washington Post: China barred my dystopian novel about how its system enables epidemics

Max Brooks, author and senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and the Modern War Institute at West Point (2/27).

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: On the coronavirus, our leaders have let us down

Nils Daulaire, doctor, former assistant secretary of health for global affairs and former

U.S. representative to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (2/28).

Washington Post: Think about who you’d rather have in charge of a coronavirus pandemic

Megan McArdle, columnist at the Washington Post (2/28).

Washington Post: Trump is pushing a dangerous, false spin on coronavirus — and the media is helping him spread it

Margaret Sullivan, media columnist at the Washington Post and author (3/1).

Washington Post: The U.S. is actually doing a great job fighting the coronavirus threat

Leana S. Wen, emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (2/20).

