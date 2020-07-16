The BMJ: Serious violations of health workers’ rights during pandemic

Julian Sheather, specialist adviser for ethics and human rights with the British Medical Association, and colleagues (7/14).

Devex: To enable UHC, close COVID-19 testing and gender gaps

Roopa Dhatt, executive director and co-founder of Women in Global Health, internal medicine physician, implementing partner and steering committee member of the Women Leaders in Global Health Conference, and member of the Advisory Council of Global Health 50-50; and Catharina Boehme, CEO of FIND and co-convener of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator Diagnostics Partnership (7/16).

Foreign Affairs: The Pandemic’s Toll on Women

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (7/15).

Forbes: Working With Other Countries To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic Protects America’s National Interests

Eric A. Friedman, global health justice scholar at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University; Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation; and Lawrence O. Gostin, university professor at Georgetown University and founding O’Neill chair in global health law (7/15).

The Hill: Amid rush for COVID-19 vaccine, preventable childhood disease risks grow

Steven A.N. Goldstein, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of California, Irvine (7/15).

IPS: Covid-19 Cannot Be Defeated by a Divided World

Anis Chowdhury, adjunct professor at Western Sydney University & University of New South Wales (Australia), and Jomo Kwame Sundaram, former economics professor and United Nations assistant secretary-general for economic development (7/16).

Jakarta Post: How Trump, COVID-19 endanger sexual, reproductive health rights

Rita Widiadana, editor and program director at the Jakarta Post (7/15).

JAMA: Universal Masking to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Transmission — The Time Is Now

John T. Brooks, medical epidemiologist with the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention at the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention at the CDC; Jay C. Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC; and Robert R. Redfield, director of the CDC (7/14).

Project Syndicate: The Fastest Way Out of the Pandemic

Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the WHO (7/15).

Project Syndicate: G20, Heal Thyself

Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor of sustainable development and professor of health policy and management at Columbia University and director of Columbia’s Center for Sustainable Development and the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network (7/15).

Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Virus Non-Message

Editorial Board (7/15).

Washington Post: Fauci to White House: Telling the truth is in Trump’s interests

Greg Sargent, writer for the Plum Line blog at the Washington Post (7/15).

Washington Post: The international community must guarantee equal global access to a covid-19 vaccine

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, and other country leaders (7/15).

