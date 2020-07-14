The Hill: WHO chief: Pandemic ‘going to get worse and worse and worse’

“The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is raging out of control in North and South America, and that the virus will continue spreading unimpeded unless governments and individuals take the steps needed to suppress its transmission. Nearly 13 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, and about half of those cases — 6.5 million — have been in the Americas. On Saturday, almost 143,000 of the world’s 230,000 new cases were in North and South America. ‘The epicenter of the virus remains in the Americas, where more than 50 percent of the world’s cases have been recorded,’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Monday. ‘It would appear that many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed’…” (Wilson, 7/13).

